Darlene Young Jenkins, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, daughter of the late Rachel Sander Pritchard.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her son, Patrick Patterson, and grandchild, Trinity Patterson.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Thomas Jenkins;
her children, son, Shane and Mary Patterson, of Bremen, stepson, Scott and Donna Jenkins, of Franklin, and stepdaughter, Elizabeth and Tim Marshall, of Roopville; a brother, Eddie and Frances Pritchard, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Courtney and David Anderson, Cody and Tori Patterson, Tristen Patterson, Nathaniel Marshall, Matthew Marshall, Cheyenne and Zane Ritter, Brandon Williamdike, Andrew Williamdike, Alexis Williamdike and Cian Williamdike; and a great-granddaughter, Henley Patterson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service with casual attire, as requested by the family, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
