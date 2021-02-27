Mrs. DaPhanee “Dean” Teague McMahan, 90,
of Douglasville, Georgia, passed
away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Mrs. McMahan
was born on April
26, 1930, in the Kansas community of Carroll County, Georgia, to the late John Clayton and Mary Ann Teague.
She was the manager of
McMahan Pharmacy in Douglasville that she owned with her husband, William McMahan.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in death by her husband, William Otis McMahan; her grandchild, William Mark McMahan;
her brothers, John
J. Teague, Rada Teague, and Carrie Teague; and her sisters, Zada Brown, Rosa Bridwell,
Annie Teague
Barron, and Odell Lashley.
Survivors include her children and
their spouses, Steve and Susan McMahan, of Wedowee,
Alabama, Gail and Greg Hooks, and Carol and Jeff Hoylman, all of Douglasville; her grandchildren and their spouses, David and Harmonie McMahan, of Carrollton, Georgia, Melissa and Derek Cox, of Bremen, Georgia, Amanda and Chris Cherry, of Carrollton, Tyler Hoylman and Lauren Hoylman, both of Douglasville; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Tommy Wright will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed via the funeral home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rainwater.funeralhome.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
