Danny Edward Shaw, 58, of Dallas, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Glenn Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and
masks MUST be
worn.
