Danny Carnes, 77,
of Whitesburg, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
He had been married to Shirley Cook Carnes for 57 years. They have 2 children, Kim and Tracy Smith, of Tyus, Georgia, and Kelvin and Krista Carnes, of Whitesburg; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several very special nephews and nieces; and many great
friends.
He retired from Georgia Power after having served the company for more than 41 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Carnes; and mother, Joyce Pate Carnes Jones; and special stepfather, James Jones.
In addition to his
wife and children,
he is survived by
a brother, Darrell
Jones, of Newnan, Georgia.
In keeping with
the family’s wishes,
his body has been cremated and a memorial service
will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Whitesburg Christian Church with the Rev. Barry Shoemake officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitesburg Christian Church at P.O. Box 547, Whitesburg, GA 30185.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
