Daniel “Danny” R. Watkins, 70, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
He was born on March 14, 1950, in Temple, Georgia, son of the late Earnest Aubrey Watkins and Mary Faye Bishop Watkins. He proudly served in the U.S. Army where he worked in engineering for more than 30 years. He was an active member of Journey Fellowship Baptist Church. He served the local community in many ways. He volunteered with Impact West Georgia, he drove the “Deserve Van” taking vets to their doctors’ appointments, delivered food for the Manna House Food Pantry, and was active in the local prison ministry. He loved foreign mission work and had participated in a number of mission trips to Honduras.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Susan Ann Watkins.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Peace Watkins; his children, Michael Watkins, Josh (Tracy) Walley, Jai (Rachel) Walley, and Jana Driskell; sister, Charlotte June Carroll; brother, Harold (Denise) Watkins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Elizabeth Peace; brothers-in-law, Tim (Barbie) Peace and Ty (Julie) Peace; and three grandchildren, Dylan Walley, Haylee Walley, and Colton Walley.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor John Lemmings officiating. Colton Walley will read the eulogy. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Journey Fellowship Bible Fund at P.O. Box 104, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or www.journeyfbc.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
