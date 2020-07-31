Daniel G. Morrow, 68, of Villa Rica, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, with the Rev. Thomas Long and the Rev. Jimmy Drew officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 3, from 1-2 p.m.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in his memory to J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home to help cover the funeral expenses.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services should remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica.
