Daniel Capra III

Mr. Daniel “Danny” Phillip Capra III, 30, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1990, in Voorhees, New Jersey, the son of Daniel Phillip Capra Jr., and Cheryl Ann Taylor Woodall.
Danny was a graduate of Alexander High School Class of 2008, where he played baseball and pitched a no-hitter for the Cougars. He enjoyed spending time with friends and loved being a Daddy. He was of the Catholic faith. Danny is preceded in death by grandfather, Daniel Capra Sr., and his grandmother, Thelma Taylor.
Danny is survived by his girlfriend, Sam Hall, of Reading, Pennsylvania; his children, Kaylin, Chase and MaKenna; his mother and stepfather, Cheryl Ann Taylor Woodall and Shane Woodall, of Douglasville; his father, Daniel Phillip Capra Jr., of Clementon, New Jersey; his sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Odess Myers, of New Jersey; his brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Becca Capra, of Atlanta; his stepsisters, Samantha Ballance and her husband, Kevin Ballance, of Dallas and Sabrina Woodall and her fiancé, Ike Whitfield, of Dallas; his grandparents, Bill Taylor, of Carrollton, Rachel Taylor, of Erial, New Jersey, and Catherine Capra of Clementon, New Jersey; his niece, Iris, and his nephews, Hayden, Jaxon, and Gabe, also survive.
The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia, 30117, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the church and will be livestreamed on their Vimeo, Facebook or YouTube pages. Interment to follow in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Gardens Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton.
Please refer to the church website olphcc.org for COVID-19 service attendance requirements.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Daniel “Danny” Phillip Capra, III, to Recovery and Restoration Ministries, Inc., 3306 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117, (770)830-6638.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.