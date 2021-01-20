Daniel M. Barnes, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1958, in Atlanta, Georgia, the only son of Dillard H. Barnes and Ellen A. Barnes.
An alumnus of Stone Mountain High in 1975, Georgia State University in 1981, and Atlanta Law School in 1992, Dan was a practicing attorney in Carrollton who has served the community for nearly 30 years.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Jennifer Barnes, of Carrollton; his beloved children, Meghan Barnes, of Santa Barbara, California, Hannah Barnes Mitchell, of Temple, Georgia, Sarah Barnes, of Carrollton, Robert Barnes, of Carrollton, and Tristin Barnes, of Carrollton; as well as three grandchildren, Leah, Max, and Ellie Mitchell.
Dan had an unmatched and infectious love of life and the people in it, and was able to touch countless lives through his selfless generosity to friends and strangers alike. His career as an attorney allowed him to help hundreds of people during tough times, but for him it was equally important to treasure the good times and indulge in passions of life. For Dan that included good food, travel, blackjack, motorcycles, history, private aviation, and most importantly, family.
Dan seemed to be on a mission to never spend a weekend at home. Through many trips to Disney, around the country, and around the world he was able to share with his family and friends the joys of travel and exploration. He had a unique ability to connect with absolutely anyone. Never one to worry too much about the future or the past, Dan truly lived in the moment and indulged in it, and brought every soul around him along. We are all richer to have known him and thankful for the time we’ve had.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to one of Dan’s favorite charities, at freewheel
