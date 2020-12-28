Dana Entrekin

Dana Charles Entrekin passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 70 in his Carrollton, Georgia home after a four-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Known as Big Daddy to his children and Biggie to his beloved grandchildren, Dana was a larger-than-life character who never met a stranger.
Born in Bremen, Georgia, on Aug. 31, 1950, to the late Ralph and Annie Ruth Entrekin, he grew up in Bowdon Junction, Georgia. Dana graduated from Carrollton High School in 1968 where he excelled as a member of the Trojan football team. He went on to attend West Georgia College, graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1972.
Dana spent a 42-year career as a salesman in the commercial building industry. He served as VP of Sales with Contract Hardware in Atlanta and later founded Commercial Door Systems Solutions.
Dana met the love of his life, Jill Smith, at West Georgia College. They married in 1971 and spent 49 wonderful years traveling, laughing, and living life to the fullest together. Dana would often brag that his greatest accomplishments in life were his two daughters, Holly and Amy. He was a devoted, loving, and generous father who always put family first. He also treasured his two sons-in-law, Derek and Rob, and treated them as if they were his own.
Dana’s wife and daughters adored him, but they were not the only ones. His warm spirit and magnetic personality drew in every person he met. He had the biggest, kindest heart and was quick with a smile, hug, or helping hand for anyone in need — even a stranger.
Dana could light up a room with his quick wit, big personality, and unforgettable (and oftentimes unbelievable) stories. His gift for gab and easygoing spirit engaged family, friends, and anyone in earshot.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Smith Entrekin; his daughters, Holly Entrekin Wasson and Amy Entrekin Bell; his grandchildren, Laney and Ian Wasson and Zoey Bell; and his sister, Wanda Entrekin Pace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Entrekin and Annie Ruth Entrekin (Barrow); and his brothers Hoyt and Hollis Entrekin.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.