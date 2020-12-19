Mr. Dale Paul Hollingsworth, 63 of Winston, Georgia

died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Praise Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.

