Mr. Dale Paul Hollingsworth, 63 of Winston, Georgia
died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Praise Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
