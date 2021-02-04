Dr. H.D. (Dale) Hilmer, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Georgia.
Harry Dale Hilmer was born on April 30, 1928, to Harry August and Vona Irene (Loveless) Hilmer of Bruce, Iowa. He was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton, Iowa. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. He was a veteran of World War II.
Following discharge from the Navy in 1950, Dale attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri. Dale had been recommended to the college by a Presbyterian clergyman close to the family. That same clergyman asked Tarkio student, Doris Jean Shepperd, to look after Dale when he arrived on campus. They married on Dec. 23, 1952.
To maximize scholarships and G.I. Bill benefits Dale completed a double major bachelor of Science degree of history and biology in three years and then enrolled at the University of Iowa Dental School, Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated with the Dental School class of 1957.
He opened his first dental practice in Marshalltown, Iowa. In 1959, he moved his practice to Newton, Iowa, first operating in the Maytag Hotel. He later purchased the practice of David R. Reese on First Avenue, where he practiced until his retirement in 1980.
Dale spent the first few years of retirement fishing in Hawaii. With the birth of his first grandchild Dale moved to Carrollton to be closer to family.
Active in Bethany Christian Church, Pastor Allen Howard introduced Dale to Evalyn Bass while both were assisting clean-up following an area tornado. Dale asked her out that night. They married Jan. 26, 1997.
Dale was an avid fisherman, taking the family on fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota, Missouri, and the Mississippi River. In his 40s he earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed visiting family at their local airports. He and wife, Evalyn, traveled extensively. He was a former deacon at Bethany Christian and provided lay communion for the homebound. Dale was a volunteer with the Tanner Hospital Auxiliary for over a decade. For the last three decades he was proud to be a member of Martin’s coffee club.
He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Doris (Shepperd), on Feb. 1, 1970; father, Harry; mother, Vona; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Margaret, brother-in-law, Ross Becker, sister-in-law, Avis Becker, and brother-in-law, Bob Latham.
Dale is survived by his wife of 24 years, Evalyn (Bass) Hilmer, of Villa Rica, Georgia; his sister, LaVonne Latham, of Erie, Illinois, his two daughters, Linda, and husband, Ted Kunz, of Vinton, Iowa, Pamela, and husband, Calvin Gordon, of Carrollton; son, Craig, and his wife, Lori (Cedarholm); stepson, Dennis Bass, and his wife, Ellen; and stepson, Gary Bass, and his wife, Gail; grandchildren Rick Gordon, Wesley Gordon, Doren Hilmer, Alex Forbes, Abby Cook, Caleb Forbes, Diane Costello (Bass), Stephen Bass, Katie Curtis (Bass), Melissa Noah (Bass), Gary Bass Jr., and Jennifer Murphy (Bass); and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Trevor, Wyatt, Carter, Bryson, Cooper, Ethan, Warren, Thomas, Hazel, Deaton, Rabun, Jewell, Jackson, Hailey, Paige, Sydney, Aiden, Rayne, Everett, Nathaniel, Gracelyn and two greats on the way. He is additionally remembered by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family thanks Tanner Hospital and Dr. Lee Stringfellow for excellent and compassionate care during his brief stay.
There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life event will be held at a later date. His ashes will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia and in Newton, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Tanner Auxiliary, Tanner Hospital, Carrollton, Bethany Christian Church, and the St. Charles Area Community Foundation, St. Charles, Minnesota.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
