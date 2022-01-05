Mrs. Cynthia Anne Sousa McAuliffe, 63, of the Fairfield Plantation Community in Villa Rica died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 2-4 p.m.

Following the service the body will be cremated.

Inurnment will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, at a later date.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

