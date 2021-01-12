Cynthia Gail Conner, 69, of Temple, Georgia, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
She was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on May 22, 1951, the daughter of the late William Hugh Shepard and the late Cora Lee Miller Shepard. She lived her entire lifetime in the Carroll County area and graduated from Temple High School in the Class of 1969. She worked for the Carroll County Board of Education in the Bookkeeping Department and retired with 25 years of service. Gail enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers, going to the beach with her family, keeping up with her (only) “special granddaughter,” and just spending quality time with her family and her many close friends. It has been said if you seek to do good, you will find that happiness will run after you — she evidently had figured this out because of the many kind and thoughtful things she did for the people who touched her everyday life, and it showed up in her radiant smile that she shared with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed, but happy times and memories will be long remembered with a smile.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Dennis M. Conner of Temple; her children, Amy Conner McHugh and her husband, Steve, of Baconton, Georgia and Evan Conner of Temple; her granddaughter, Jaci Conner of Baconton; and her many friends.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas funeral home Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the the Rev. Marc Dwiggins officiating. Music will be provided by Lamar McBurnett. Pallbearers will be Billy Green, John Mathis, David Conner, Jimmy Sauls, Steve McHugh, and Billy Irelan. The following gentlemen will serve as honorary pallbearers: John Baxter, C. A. Thomas, Ken Bivins, and Mike Conner. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park, Carrollton-Villa Rica Hwy., Carrollton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions in Gail’s memory be made to Temple United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Temple, GA 30179.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that EVERYONE attending these services please wear a mask at all times and remember to remain at least 6 feet apart from anyone not in your household.
For those not able to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Temple United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica has charge of arrangements.
