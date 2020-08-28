Cynthia Drummond, 51, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 24, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.