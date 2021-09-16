Cynthia Lee Collum, 68, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1953, in Atlanta, the daughter of the late R. V. Mullins and Bobbie Lee Jenkins. She was retired from the state of Georgia where she worked in a group home. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Johnson, her sister, Martha Baird, and her brothers, Ray Baird, Sonny Baird and Donald Mullins.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Johnson, Robert Johnson, and Donnie Johnson; and 11 grandchildren, Colton Johnson,Victoria Johnson, Alexsis Johnson, Presley Johnson, Valencia and Ventria Chambers, Brayden and Tristan Johnson, Wesley Stephens and Alex and Ace Johnson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. with Bro. Paul Widener officiating. Interment will be at Lee’s Chapel Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Gary Johnson, Colton Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Robert Johnson, Jacob Ertzberger and Michael Lipe.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia will be in charge of the arrangements.
Messages of condolences can be sent to www.rainwa
