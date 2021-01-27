Cymelene Hendrix Dowdy, 89, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
