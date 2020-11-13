Crystal Driscall Kirkland, of Carrollton, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Memorial Service

will be on Monday,

Nov. 16, 2020, at 11

a.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Crystal Kirkland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 16
Memorial
Monday, November 16, 2020
11:00AM
Chapel -Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.