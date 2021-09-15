Coty Ragland

Mr. Coty Lee Ragland, 29, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1992, in Carrollton, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Ragland and Bill and Joy Morris.
Coty graduated from Bremen High School with the class of 2011. He was a hard worker, spending years working in landscaping. He loved music and inspired others to follow a career path in the music industry.
Coty had a knack for computers and built custom computers, often completing free repairs for friends and family. He possessed a natural excellence for competitive online gaming, achieving high ranks in the arenas in which he competed. His remarkable coordination and high procedural intelligence commanded the respect of his peers and made him a sought-after teammate.
He cared deeply for his family and would do anything to help anyone.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Morris Ragland, of Tallapoosa; father, Randy Ragland, of Carrollton; grandmothers, Rachel Ragland, of Carrollton, and Marie Bell, of Mt. Zion, Georgia; sister, Shandi Johnson, of Mt. Zion; and nieces and nephews, Kannon Crane, Kayden Johnson and Kortni Shivers.
Aquamation services are being handled by Miller Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
