Corene Dyer

Mrs. Corene Elizabeth Dyer, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered Heaven on Thursday evening, March 18, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1928, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Earnest Smith and the late Alma Eason Smith. She was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and worked at Sewell Manufacturing Company for many years. Corene was also a homemaker and faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Dyer; sister, Imogene Cantrell; and sister-in-law, Jane Dyer.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Greg Bush of Carrollton; grandchildren, Katherine Bush, Kevin and Ashley Bush; great-grandson, Andrew Bush; honorary great-grandchildren, Eden and LJ Haider; sister-in-love, Rachel Noles Laney; and brother-in-law, Bobby Dyer.
Graveside services were conducted on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Steve White, Bro. Kevin Bush and Bro. Tim Cantrell officiating. Music rendered by Kevin and Ashley Bush. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tommy Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Jeff Cantrell, Tim Cantrell, Chad Cantrell and J. W. Cantrell. Bobby and Chris Dyer were seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 694 Mt. Pleasant Church Road Carrollton, GA 30116 or online at www.mympbc.com.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants” — Psalm 116:15.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
