Conza Lee Hill, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 8, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church at 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Martin Luther King Jr. Street City Cemetery in Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
