Connie Lee Crass of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the age of 76. Daughter of the late Reed Will Humphreys and the late Helen Self Humphreys.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Helen, Joyce, Reid, Peggy, David, JoAnn and Jimmy.
Mrs. Connie was a member of Gulf Beach Baptist Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, and loving on others.
Mrs. Connie is survived by her husband, Alford Crass of Alpharetta; children, Fred Crass, Tim Crass, Ruthan Drumm , Jennifer Reynolds, Paul Crass, and Casey Crass; sisters, Mary Ruth Freels and Levona Hickman; grandchildren, Webster, Jordan, Grace, Faith, Sophie, Tyler, Tori, Spencer, Helen, Kathrine, Aron, Will, Henry, Harper, and Carter; and great-grandchildren, Micah, Ada, Andrew, Heaven, Leo, Emory, and Maykala.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home and services will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Greg George officiating. The following men will serve as pallbearers: Tim Crass, Fred Crass, P.J. Crass, Aron Drumm, William Drumm, and Henry Drumm. Mrs. Crass will be laid to rest at West Georgia Memorial Park following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
