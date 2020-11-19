Charles Colt Wheeler, of Waco, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was 38.
Colt was born on Oct. 25, 1982, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Charles Wheeler and Judy Gentry. He was a installation tech for Superior Lighting.
He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother, Doris Wheeler; his maternal grandparents, V.L. and Robbie Gentry; his aunt, Yvonne Thomas; and his uncle, Chuck Wheeler.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Gentry; his father and stepmother, Charles and Pat Wheeler; his sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Scott Brown; his “Paw”, Edward Wheeler and his wife, Maxcine; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. John Smith and Bro. Joey Davidson will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Felton, Georgia. Bro. Drew Norton will conduct the graveside services.
Prior to the services on Thursday, the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and continue to social distance.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.