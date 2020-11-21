Colleen Faye Swafford, 54 of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, of Douglasville, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Cowan Mill Church. Mrs. Swafford will lie-in-state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, send love offering to Cowan Mill Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
