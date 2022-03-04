Colin Edison Duckett age 80 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard
