Mr. Clymis Joseph Richardson, 76, of Franklin passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
His funeral will
be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with
the Rev. Lynn Janney and the Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will accept guests at
Stutts Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior
to the service.
Mr. Richardson
was born on Feb. 7, 1945, in Carroll County to the late Walker Richardson and Elizabeth Brown Richardson. He had been a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church for over 30 years.
He was retired from the Heard County
Road Department, where he was a mechanic working on the equipment.
His grandchildren were his pride and
joy. He loved to spend time with Katie,
who he called his
little riding buddy.
He was especially proud of Michael,
who has accomplished so much and is now in college.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. He was also a big fan of WWE Wrestling.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Richardson, of Franklin; one daughter, Cindy Richardson,
of Franklin; one son, Joey Richardson (Denise), of LaGrange; two grandchildren, Michael Payton and Katie Richardson;
and a number of nieces, nephews,
other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Todd Richardson, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneral
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
