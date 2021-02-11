Mr. Clymis Joseph Richardson, 76, of Franklin passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

His funeral will

be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with

the Rev. Lynn Janney and the Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will accept guests at

Stutts Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior

to the service.

Mr. Richardson

was born on Feb. 7, 1945, in Carroll County to the late Walker Richardson and Elizabeth Brown Richardson. He had been a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church for over 30 years.

He was retired from the Heard County

Road Department, where he was a mechanic working on the equipment.

His grandchildren were his pride and

joy. He loved to spend time with Katie,

who he called his

little riding buddy.

He was especially proud of Michael,

who has accomplished so much and is now in college.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. He was also a big fan of WWE Wrestling.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Richardson, of Franklin; one daughter, Cindy Richardson,

of Franklin; one son, Joey Richardson (Denise), of LaGrange; two grandchildren, Michael Payton and Katie Richardson;

and a number of nieces, nephews,

other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Todd Richardson, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneral

home.com.

Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Clymis Richardson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Thursday, February 11, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Stutts Funeral Home
2717 Franklin Parkway
Franklin, GA 30217
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 11, 2021
2:00PM
Stutts Funeral Home
2717 Franklin Parkway
Franklin, GA 30217
