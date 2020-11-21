Mr. Roy Clinton “Clint” Steed, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 90.
Mr. Steed was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Burwell, Georgia, to the late Ralph Alston and Eula Rampy Steed. He grew up in the Tyus community and graduated from Bowdon High School in 1947. Shortly after graduation, Mr. Steed joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Boxer from 1947 to 1951. In 1950, he married Floy “Tootsie” Rowland.
For many years Mr. Steed was the owner of Steed Trucking Company in Bowdon and, after his retirement, worked for several years as a bus driver for Carroll County Schools. He loved gardening and taking care of his yard. Even in his late 80s it was common to see him once or twice a week mowing his lawn or riding his tractor in the back yard when it was time to plan a corn crop.
Mr. Steed was a longtime member of Bowdon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Those who knew him best knew he was a man with a great sense of humor and a love of conversation. He believed in the value of hard work, honest, and the importance of family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Floy Steed; his brother, Bill Steed; and grandchild, Kelly Foster.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Buddy Foster, of Carrollton, Georgia; his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Lyn Steed, of Wedowee, Alabama; his sister, Barbara Smith, of Ridgefield, Connecticut; his three grandchildren, Elijah Steed, Zach Steed, and Kalin Steed; a special nephew who he often said was like a brother to him, Jim Steed, of Lafayette, Alabama; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service was conducted for Mr. Steed on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Bowdon City Cemetery.
For those wishing to do so, donations may be made in Mr. Steed’s memory to Tanner Hospice Care (www.tanner.org.)
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
