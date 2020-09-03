Mr. Willie Clinton “Clint” Smith, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. He was 81.
Mr. Smith was born on Feb. 1, 1939, in Heflin, Alabama, to the late-Oscar and -Essie Smith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from Lamar Manufacturing. He was also a member of Pine Hill Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Smith; his brothers, Louis and
Bill Smith; and his sisters, Nell Rice and Helen Prevatt.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Wilson; his daughters and son-in-law, Sheree and Johnny Lambert and Mekeisa Wright; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Barbie Smith; his daughter-in-law, Samantha Smith; his grandchildren, Lindsey and Cody Ivey, Emilee Lambert, Brayden Wilson, Andi and Jordan Wallace, Lindsey Smith, Reid Smith, and Ansley Cooper; and his sisters, Polly Sue Cook and Brenda Aaragon.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Alabama Time) at Pine Hill Christian Church. Bro. Scott Blake will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com. Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.