Mr. Clifton Humphrey, 79, of Temple passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr Humphrey was born on July 18, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of the late Walter Cornelius Humphrey and Gladys Smith Humphrey. He was a retired carman with Kansas City Southern Railway. He was also a mason and a member of Fair Park Lodge #436 F&AM in Shreveport.
He enjoyed his Sunday drives and riding the roads, traveling with his wife and seeing the world. He was a shriner, a member of the Scottish Rite and a Christian. Clifton was a proud veteran having served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Barbara Humphrey; children, Brian Scott Humphrey, Elm Grove, Louisiana, Patrick Richmond and Jessica Williams Humphrey, Elm Grove, Louisiana; sister, Faye Lindsey, Bossier City, Louisiana.; brothers, Walter Humphrey, Dubblery, Louisiana, Tommy Humphrey, Dubblery; grandchildren, Sydney Townes, Katina Marie Humphrey, Sierra Nichole Humphrey, Jordan Humphrey, Alannah Humphrey; four great-grandchildren, Braxton Townes, Brantleigh Townes, Mason Feuntes, Adalynn Grace Feuntes and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial prayer service was held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home with Father Adrian Pleus officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Air Force Honor Guard.
The service will be streamed live on at Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneralhome.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks MUST be worn.
