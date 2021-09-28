Clifton Addison

Clifton Martin Addison, 69, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.
He was born on May 15, 1952, the son of the late William Addison and Jeanette Martin Addison Smith.
Clifton recently retired from Comcast with over 25 years of service as a maintenance technician. He will be remembered as a very hard worker.
In his spare time, Clifton enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to old country music. He was a true Georgia sports fan, cheering on the Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Braves.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Cody Addison; sister, Jan Addison Beall; and nieces, Lisa Beall Turner and Lorie Beall Dionne.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
