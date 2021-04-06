Clifford Lowe

Mr. Clifford Harvey Lowe, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
He was born in Forney Creek, North Carolina, the son of the late George Washington Lowe and the late Mrs. Nellie Jane Lequire Lowe. Mr. Lowe served two years in the U.S. Army and transferred into the U.S. Army Reserves for three years. He was retired from Southwire in Carrollton with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Consolation Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Marian Alene Brown Lowe; brothers and sister, Anne Marie Jones, Harold L. Lowe and Douglas Lowe.
Survivors include his sons, Bruce Harvey Lowe, of Waco, Jeffery Scott Lowe, and James Michael Lowe, both of Whitesburg, three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Helen Irene Boone, Ruby Palene Jones, Imogene Hazel Davis, Rachel Ann Messer, all of North Carolina; and one brother, Thurman Lee Lowe, of North Carolina.
The family received friends on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Interment will follow in the Carroll Memory Gardens with the U.S. Army Honor Guard providing military honors
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.