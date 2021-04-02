Mr. Clifford Harvey Lowe, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
He was born in Forney Creek, North Carolina, the son of the late George Washington Lowe and the late Mrs. Nellie Jane Lequire Lowe. Mr. Lowe served two years in the United States Army and transferred into the United States Army Reserves for three years. He was retired from Southwire in Carrollton with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Consolation Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Marian Alene Brown Lowe; brothers and sister, Anne Marie Jones, Harold L. Lowe and Douglas Lowe.
Survivors include his sons, Bruce Harvey Lowe of Waco, Jeffery Scott Lowe and James Michael Lowe both of Whitesburg; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Helen Irene Boone, Ruby Palene Jones, Imogene Hazel Davis and Rachel Ann Messer all of North Carolina; and one brother, Thurman Lee Lowe of North Carolina.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Interment will follow in the Carroll Memory Gardens with the United States Army Honor Guard providing Military Honors.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
