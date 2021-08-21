It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Clifford “Cliff” Anthony Trombley,
83, of Villa Rica, Georgia. He passed away on Sunday,
Aug. 15, 2021.
He was born on
April 23, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Mr. Trombley proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked with the Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta in Services.
His interests included radio-controlled boats with
the Atlanta Model Boaters. He loved gardening and also flew radio-controlled planes.
In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death
by his brother,
Charles Goy Jr.,
and his sister,
Vickie Sippel.
Mr. Trombley
is survived by his
wife of 53 years,
Mrs. Jeannette
“Jan” Trombley, of Villa Rica; nieces
and nephew also survive.
According to Mr. Trombley’s wishes, he was cremated. Services will be conducted at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.