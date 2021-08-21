It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Clifford “Cliff” Anthony Trombley,

83, of Villa Rica, Georgia. He passed away on Sunday,

Aug. 15, 2021.

He was born on

April 23, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Mr. Trombley proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked with the Federal Reserve

Bank of Atlanta in Services.

His interests included radio-controlled boats with

the Atlanta Model Boaters. He loved gardening and also flew radio-controlled planes.

In addition to

his parents, he is preceded in death

by his brother,

Charles Goy Jr.,

and his sister,

Vickie Sippel.

Mr. Trombley

is survived by his

wife of 53 years,

Mrs. Jeannette

“Jan” Trombley, of Villa Rica; nieces

and nephew also survive.

According to Mr. Trombley’s wishes, he was cremated. Services will be conducted at a later date.

