Mr. Travis Clay Jackson, 63, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Southwest Christian Hospice.
Mr. Jackson was born on Nov. 21, 1956, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Andrew Travis Jackson Jr., and Kathleen Knight Jackson.
Clay lived life to the fullest, staying positive during life and even through his cancer treatments. He lived by the motto, “It is what it is” and always kept his family and friends laughing with his dry sense of humor. He was loved by all and will be remembered as a friend to anyone he met.
He grew up in Carrollton as part of the “Cedar Street Gang,” where he had fond memories of the “village” that raised he and his sister until he and his family moved to Chapel Heights, where he again gained another group of friends known as the very original “Chapel Heights Gang.”
After graduating from Carrollton City Schools, he attended the University of West Georgia and finished his degree in Electronics at DeVry University. He worked for various electronics companies, but worked the longest for Phillips Electronics where he was an engineer and specialized in installing, repairing, and even inventing new radiological imaging technology.
He moved from Atlanta to Greenville, South Carolina, and finally landed in Villa Rica. There, he was immersed in a wonderful community at Fairfield Plantation. They, along with many others, made his life whole through friendship.
Clay was an outdoorsman and loved to spend his time hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping in his R.V., as well as watching NASCAR.
He served on the Board of Oncology at Tanner Memorial and was a cancer patient advocate, helping others fighting cancer to work through their struggles.
Clay lived life to the fullest. He fought “tooth and nail” during his battle with cancer and never once lost his sense of humor.
The family would like to thank both the offices of Dr. Pierce and Dr. Stringfellow, as well as the staff of M.D. Anderson, Emory Hospital, and Southwest Christian Hospice for their help during this time.
Survivors include his sister, Susan Jackson; companion, Carol Goegoline; as well as many cousins and other extended family and friends.
The family of Travis “Clay” Jackson would like to invite family and friends to Clay’s celebration of life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Tanner State Park in Group Shelter 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food provided, so please text 832-205-1270 to RSVP. Every vehicle must purchase a parking pass at the park.
Tanner requests that all guests abide by the CDC COVID-19 regulations, but we, as a family, would like to request that all those who plan to attend be vaccinated out of respect to those in the family and friends who are at-risk.
Clay did not want to have a memorial until it was safe because he was afraid it would cause others to suffer the consequences of COVID. Out of respect for his concern and at-risk friends and family members, please be vaccinated before attending his celebration of life.
The family is looking forward to seeing Clay’s friends and family as we celebrate his life. If you have any stories about Clay, this will be a great time to share.
Thank you so much,
The Jackson Family
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
