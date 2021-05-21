Clarence Favors, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 16, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
