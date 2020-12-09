Clara Viola Marshall Reeves, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

