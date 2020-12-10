Clara Reeves

Mrs. Clara Viola Marshall Reeves, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1933, in Worth County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Tom and Irene Marshall.
She retired from Southwire in Carrollton with 26 years of service, and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Reeves; and sisters, Doris Lyle and Florence Madden.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy & Ronnie Matthew, of Carrollton; sons, Mark Reeves and Steve Reeves, of Carrollton; sister, Evelyn Burns, of Dodge, Texas; brothers, Grover Marshall and Gordon Marshall, both of Carrollton; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
