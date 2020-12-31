Mrs. Clara Paulette Hicks Parks, 72 of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, died, Dec. 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at noon from the Eidson Cemetery, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody, GA 30360 with Mr. Timothy Scoggins officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
The service will be streamed live online at www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneralhome.
To send condolences to the family, visit jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
