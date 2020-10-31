A wife of noble character, who can find? She is far more precious than rubies (Proverbs 31: 10). This scripture aptly describes the daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and beloved friend Clair Cash was.
Adra Clair Stevens Cash, 87, of Temple, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the community where she had lived since birth.
Born March 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Louallen Edward Camp Stevens and Adra Grace Brown Stevens, also of Temple.
The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he lacks nothing of value (Proverbs 31: 11). So, it was with John William (Bill) Cash when he took Clair to be his bride on Aug. 20, 1950, at Temple Methodist Church. They would continue to faithfully serve the local church together for 59 years of their married life. Bill and Clair had one son, Thomas Stevens (Steve) Cash, who was always the center of their love and attention.
She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands (Proverbs 31: 13). Clair was a masterful seamstress as evidenced by her diligent work at Sewell Manufacturing Company for decades. After her retirement, Clair demonstrated her expertise of embroidery by creating intricate Candlewick designs on throw pillows. These pillows were often a treasured take-away from craft shows throughout the southern region where Clair and Bill traveled, displayed, and sold her handiwork. She was particularly proud of establishing the tradition of handmade Chrismon ornaments used at Temple United Methodist Church during the Christmas season. These small works of art were meticulously created by hand to reflect the names of Christ in celebration of His birth; the Chrismon tree is a tradition that she helped begin, and it continues at the church today.
She rises while it is still night to provide food for her household (Proverbs 31: 15). Clair was the epitome of the perfect hostess. Her party food and delicious contributions to church and family meals were highly anticipated and enjoyed. She and Bill made hundreds of gallons of delicious homemade ice cream and entertained friends and family near and far. A legacy project of Clair’s was the gathering of favorite recipes from church and community members for a cookbook that is still a favorite reference in local kitchens today.
From her earnings she plants a vineyard (Proverbs 31: 16). Gardening was another of Clair’s many passions. Her yard was filled with colorful flowers and plants year-round. She often shared beautiful bouquets with her church and neighbors. One of her most memorable gardening projects involved growing hundreds of Impatiens to beautify the wedding of her son, Steve, to Phyllis Bowman Cash. Few brides and grooms can boast that the flowers at their wedding were grown specifically in their honor; this was just one example of the kind of mother she was.
Let her works praise her at the gates (Proverbs 31: 31). Clair Cash was beloved in her community, especially at Temple United Methodist Church where she actively sang in the adult choir and involved herself with all sorts of service projects. Clair had a special affection for the Temple Senior Citizen Center. Her friends at the center were a true joy to her just as her charming laugh was an encouragement to them. She was also a charter member of the Friends of Asbury Cemetery Committee. This committee was charged with the maintenance and beautification of the cemetery. Clair spent many enjoyable hours lovingly attending to the gravesites of many friends and relatives of the Temple community.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Agnes and Mary Joe Stevens. Two brothers, Louallen Brown and Richard Camp Stevens, also preceded her in death. Her beloved son, Thomas Stevens (Steve) Cash, is also deceased.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Phyllis Bowman Cash, of Temple; one sister, Jane Stevens McGukin, of Andalusia, Alabama; brothers, Max Stevens of Carrollton, and Burt (wife, Emma) Stevens, of Temple. She was also adored by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the threat of COVID-19, a private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Asbury Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Marc Dwiggins and nephew, Darrell Stevens, officiating. Music will be provided by Katie Davison. Josh Davison, Anthony Nasser, Aaron Smith, Austin Smith, Richard Tucker, and James Hutcheson will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love and concern for them during this difficult time.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Temple United Methodist Church or Concerned Citizens for Asbury Cemetery, P.O. Box 40, Temple, Georgia, 30179.
Strength and honor are her clothing, and she can laugh at the days to come. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised (Proverbs 31: 25,30).
