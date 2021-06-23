Cindy Onour Records, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
She was born on June 10, 1965, in Suffork England, the daughter of Mrs. Anita Records Wright of Villa Rica and the late Charles H. Records.
She lived in the North Lake Home, she enjoyed the Carroll County Training Center, puzzles, TV and loved babies, animals and music.
In addition her father she was preceded in death by a sister, Chantelle Pentecost and a brother, Craig Records.
Survivors include her mother, Anita Records Wright, of Villa Rica; sisters, Colleen Crosby, of Augusta, and Chrissy Bates, of Villa Rica; brother, Daniel Wright, of Charleston, South Carolina, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Williams officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcoll
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.