Cindy Denney

Cynthia “Cindy” Stone Denney, 58, died on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, of complications caused by early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
A devoted wife, mother and “Nonnie” known for her talent for the performing arts carried this gift into her personal life, creating a culture of wonder and excitement that inspired all who knew her, especially her 10 grandchildren whom she adored. The consummate problem-solver, she would take charge to address even then smallest of concerns to take the burden off others. Her optimism for life and service to others remained steadfast even as her health declined.
One daughter noted that she and the love of her life, Roy L. Denney Jr., “packed 100 years into 30” and made the effort to enjoy every second. In more recent years, the pair traveled extensively across the country in their motorhome, accompanied by their loyal “Bus Buddies,” parents Bob and Tish Stone and lifelong friends Ray and Linda Fulford. These trips included annual treks to Daytona and Talladega to enjoy one of her lesser-known interests — NASCAR racing.
Over the years a home on Lake Wedowee became the extended family’s hub for making memories, with Cindy at the center, always donning her favorite straw hat and commanding the helm of the pontoon boat. Family gatherings were made for the better by her attention to every detail and insistence that intentional effort be made to make all feel welcome.
Her professional life was just as impressive. She earned three education degrees from the University of West Georgia and first served as a teacher, then school and district administrator. Following that career, she entered the real estate profession and became a broker who established great success.
In community service, she was instrumental in launching the “Power of the Purse” initiative in 2009, a Community Foundation of West Georgia grant program that provides direct assistance to women and children in the areas of poverty, education, and abuse. A key fund-raising effort for this program is an annual community volunteer theater production, a natural extension of her passion for the performing arts, with her playing key roles in many of the productions over the years.
She was also just as dedicated to supporting her alma mater, serving on the UWG Foundation Board of Trustees as an Emeritus Lifetime Member and was heavily involved in other university endeavors.
But for those who did not know Cindy as well as her family and close friends, what they did know about her was she could light up a room with a radiant smile that magically made others grin with her.
She is survived by her husband, Roy L. Denney Jr.; parents, Bob and Tish Stone; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Brooke Johnson, Ben and Liles Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and J.R. Wright; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Mary Jane and Page Goodson, Lynn Sims; grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Will Johnson, Blakelee Isbill, Olivia Grace Isbill, Hugh Johnson, Tripp Wright, Birdie Wright, Mary Jane Goodson, Thomas Bohannon, Morgan Sims; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Ginger Stone, Bill and Kay Stone, Bart and Robyn Stone; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan Stone, Karen and Todd Middlebrooks and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Holt and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Stone.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Stone and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Those desiring may watch the service via Carrollton First United Methodist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
The Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Mail: 1762 Clifton Road, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or online at alzheimers.emory.edu/support/donate-now.html.
The Cindy Stone Denney Scholarship at The University of West Georgia Mail: UWG Foundation, Attn: Cindy Stone Denney Scholarship 1903 Maple Street, Carrollton, GA 30118 or online at giving.westga.edu/cindy
stonedenney.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
