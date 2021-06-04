Christopher

Springer, 87, of

Temple, Georgia,

died on Saturday,

May 29, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at

Mt. Newly Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain St. in Tallapoosa, Georgia. Interment will take

place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Viewing

will be on Saturday

June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the

funeral hour at the church.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

