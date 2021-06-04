Christopher
Springer, 87, of
Temple, Georgia,
died on Saturday,
May 29, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at
Mt. Newly Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain St. in Tallapoosa, Georgia. Interment will take
place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Viewing
will be on Saturday
June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the
funeral hour at the church.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
