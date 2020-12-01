Christopher Parker, 19, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Nov. 22, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Bowdon High School Gym, 504 West College Street in Bowdon. Interment will follow at Pine Flat Primitive Baptist Church, 192 County Rd 892, Wedowee, Alabama. Viewing was on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowdon High School Gym. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
