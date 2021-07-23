Christopher Lee

Christopher Eugene Lee, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Christopher was born in Ellijay, Georgia, on Dec. 13, 1980, the son of Bruce Edward Lee and Tina Marie Ward Lee.
Christopher was a member of the First Christian Church of Carrollton.
He is survived by his mother, Tina (David) Fletcher; sister, April Lovvorn — Gerhardt (Hannes); nieces and nephews, Mia, Jackson, Elliot; father, Bruce Edward Lee; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Carrollton with Min. Randy Barnhardt officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Ward, Sean Grimes, Kipp Lovvorn, Jeremy Neese, Corey Mitchell and Brent Smith.
Interment will be in Liberty Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Children’s Ministry, 306 College St., Carrollton, GA 30117 or Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117 or Spinal Cord Research, Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465.
The service will be live streamed via the First Christian Church.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
