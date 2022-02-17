Christopher Kevin Wilson, 49, of Carrollton passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 10:25 pm
