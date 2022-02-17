Christopher Kevin Wilson, 49, of Carrollton passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 19
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 19, 2022
2:00PM
Stutts Funeral Home
2717 Franklin Parkway
Franklin, GA 30217
