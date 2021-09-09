Christopher Hobbs

Christopher J. “Chris” Hobbs, 44, of Woodland, Alabama, formerly of Roopville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1977, in Marengo County, Alabama, son of James Floyd Hobbs and the late Sherry Williams.
He was a Central High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army for seven years and was honorably discharged after having received three Purple Hearts for his bravery. He worked as a skilled tradesman of Creative Pools and Spas and West Georgia Pool Pro.
He enjoyed creek riding on his side-by-side, dreamed of restoring his bronco, and loved his grandchildren more than anything in this world.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Sims Williams.
He is survived by his father, James Floyd Hobbs; fiancé, Zabrina Wright, of Woodland; his son, Dolphus Quaid (Kyndell) Hobbs, of Carrollton; daughter, Brodi (Robbie) St. John, of Villa Rica; stepchildren, Tyler (Morgan) Wright and Brock (McKenzie) Wright; sister, Brandy (Brian) Maxwell, of Tyus; grandchildren, Ryker Hobbs, Maci Wright, Gracelyn Wright and Addy Wright; stepfather, Greg Williams, of Roopville; a number of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, a private service will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Chris’ funeral fund attached to his obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
