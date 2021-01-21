Christopher Jacob Allen Hetling, 30, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1990, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Melissa Ann Hetling and the late Odell Smith.
He was self-employed as a handyman and was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Ronald and Judy Hetling, and Kathleen Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Melissa Ann Hetling, of Temple; daughter, Vada Hetling, of Rockmart, Georgia; and brother, William Edward “Eddie” Hetling, of Temple.
A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with Pastor Jeff Stone officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
