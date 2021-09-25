Christopher Lee Clark, 41, of Temple, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 5 p.m.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
