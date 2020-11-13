Christa Williams, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral service services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Carrollton at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden in Carrollton. Her viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapelin Carrollton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
