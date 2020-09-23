Chris Remon Brown, 47, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Grounds Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
