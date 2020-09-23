Chris Remon Brown, 47, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Grounds Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Sep 28
Funeral
Monday, September 28, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Holy Ground Baptist Church
25 Shirey Dairy Rd
Carrollton, Ga 30116
Sep 27
Visitation
Sunday, September 27, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
