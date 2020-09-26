Chris Brown

Chris Remon Brown, 47, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1973, in LaGrange, Georgia, the son of Willie Maude Phillips and the late Booker T. Brown. He was a 1992 graduate of Central High School and was self-employed in landscaping. He was a member of the Catalyst Church Carrollton.
Survivors include his fiancée, Heather Cross of Carrollton; mother, Willie Maude Phillips, also of Carrollton; children, Cassidy Brown of Carrollton, Carrington and Holland of El Paso, Texas, Alexis Jordan, Jace Jordan, Que and Beasley, Christy Cross, and Stanley Cross, all of Carrollton; sister, Sabrina Brown of Carrollton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Harrison of Carrollton, and Tony and Brown of Villa Rica, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Brezlin Wilburn, Maverick Holland, Beckham Holland and Kyser Jordan.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Runels and Mr. Richard Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of www.martin-hightower.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
